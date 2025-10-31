Red Sox Insider Predicts Trevor Story's $55 Million Opt-Out Decision
The fact that Trevor Story's player option is no longer a foregone conclusion is an immense credit to the 32-year-old's resurgence.
Story rebounded from three injury-plagued seasons to play in 157 games this year. He led the Boston Red Sox in home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases, and after his horrific month of May, one can make a strong case he was the team's Most Valuable Player from June onward.
Story stands to earn $55 million over the next two years, including the $5 million guaranteed on his buyout for 2028. Will he leave that on the table in search of a better deal headed into his age-33 season.
Red Sox predicted to retain Story
In a bit of good news for Red Sox fans, MassLive insider Sean McAdam recently predicted Story would stick to the status quo.
"I'd be surprised if he opts out at this point," McAdam said on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast. "The one thing that stops me from being completely confident that he's gonna opt (in) is that it's not a good free-agent shortstop market.
"He likes it here. He wants to kinda see this through and win here, and while he might be able to get a short-term deal that would come close or maybe eclipse what he's got coming, that would have to be better than $27.5 (million) each over the next two years, I don't see him opting out."
There could be conversations forthcoming about whether Story is still the best defensive option for the Red Sox at shortstop, but right now, it would be awful timing to lose the home run leader, plus an important leadership figure in the clubhouse.
It's important to note that even if Story does opt out, the Red Sox can retain him by exercising a seventh year on his deal for another $25 million salary, which is really only an additional $20 million when the buyout is factored in.
One way or another, it seems more likely than not that the Red Sox retain Story. But he has only five days after the World Series ends, which could happen on Friday night, to make his choice.
More MLB: Yankees Insider's Alex Bregman Update Is Music To Red Sox Fans' Ears