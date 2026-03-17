Red Sox Announce 4 More Roster Cuts, Including Noah Song

The Boston Red Sox are just nine days away from Opening Day, as of writing. How about that?

It felt like an extremely long offseason and Spring Training has also felt long, in part because of the World Baseball Classic. Finally, we are under 10 days away from regular-season action for this new-look Red Sox roster.

It should be a fun season for Boston, but there is still work to do. The Red Sox have to trim down the roster ahead of Opening Day and announced four more roster cuts on Tuesday: left-handed pitcher TJ Sikkema, right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez, right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds, and right-handed pitcher Noah Song.

The Red Sox hurler impressed in camp

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Noah Song (65) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox today reassigned LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHPs Seth Martinez, Wyatt Olds, and Noah Song to minor league camp," the Red Sox announced. "With today’s roster moves, the Red Sox have 54 players remaining in Major League Spring Training camp, including 13 non-roster invitees."

The #RedSox today reassigned LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHPs Seth Martinez, Wyatt Olds, and Noah Song to minor league camp.



With today’s roster moves, the Red Sox have 54 players remaining in Major League Spring Training camp, including 13 non-roster invitees. — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 17, 2026

Of the four roster cuts, the one that stands out the most is Song. Boston fans know Song well. He was a fourth-round pick by the organization back in 2019 and made his professional debut back then with the then-Low-A Lowell Spinners before stepping away from baseball for a few years to fulfill his Navy obligations. When he was able to return, he was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft but was returned to Boston after just eight appearances in the Phillies' farm system. Since then, he has been working his way up through Boston's farm system, but he had some bad luck as he missed the entire 2024 season.

He returned to action in 2025 and made it up to Triple-A. Song was a standout in Spring Training this spring as well. He logged a 1.13 ERA across eight innings of work across six appearances. He's someone who caught Red Sox manager Alex Cora's eye in camp as well. Although he's heading down to minor league camp right now, the bullpen is volatile and always shifting and he has firmly put himself in the conversation to make his big league debut in 2026.