Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Triston Casas Updates

The General Manager meetings are beginning around baseball right now and that means that some of the league’s top decision makers are together.

On Monday night, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media. He covered a wide range of topics, including the need for a high-end starter, the need for a power bat, and even gave updates on Roman Anthony and Triston Casas.

For Anthony, Breslow noted that he is "completely asymptomatic" and is about to start swinging, as shared by Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

"Anthony missed the last month of the season after he strained his left oblique on Sept. 2," Healey said. "Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Anthony is 'completely asymptomatic' and due to begin swinging in a couple of weeks, in line with his offseason norm."

The Red Sox got some positive updates

Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For Casas, he was a little more long-winded, as transcribed by Rob Bradford of WEEI.

"I'm always reluctant to put timelines on things that are months away because I feel like you either meet them and everything is okay and you don't sometimes for no reason other than things pop up and there are questions about what the setback was," Breslow said. "Triston is anticipating being ready for Spring Training. Exactly what that looks like, we'll find out. But, he's moving around really well. He's committed to living in Fort Myers for the offseason to make sure he gets the treatment and support he needs."

Both are positive. For Anthony, the fact that he's "completely asymptomatic" and getting ready to swing is a sign that he should have a normal offseason ahead and be fully ready to go by the time Spring Training arrives.

Casas has more question marks. If he's ready to roll by Spring Training, that would be great for the Red Sox. Whether he is the team's first baseman of the future, or a trade piece, having him healthy and ready to go would be the best-case option for any scenario.

