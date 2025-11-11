Insider Pitches Perfect Target To Fix Red Sox Rotation
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox could use another high-end starting pitcher behind Garrett Crochet.
Boston had a phenomenal season overall in 2025, but it was heavily stretching to hold the rotation together down the stretch and into the playoffs. Now, you can't really control injuries, and Boston dealt with a pretty shocking amount. The fact that the Red Sox were able to make it through and still win 89 games is impressive. Especially when you take into account that Boston was missing Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Hunter Dobbins, and Richard Fitts at the end of the season. Also, the Red Sox cut ties with Walker Buehler and traded Quinn Priester. Oh, and, Lucas Giolito was hurt in the playoffs.
Boston impressed throughout the season and adding another starter would just take it to another level. MLB Network's Jon Morosi had an interesting solution: Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.
"When you have a significant piece in the final year before free agency, they have to listen," Morosi said of the Brewers about Peralta. "That is in their DNA. And, one team I will mention, ... the Red Sox. The Red Sox when you think of Garrett Crochet and you consider what they have been able to build their with the Red Sox getting back to the playoffs in 2025.
"They are -- I think -- one starting pitcher away from making a real run at this. We know they have an excellent farm system. They even have position players they could move from the major league club if they had to in (Jarren Duran) and (Wilyer Abreu). I think it's an interesting fit to watch moving forward, potentially the Brewers and the Red Sox with the Red Sox having interest in one significant starting pitcher."
Why Freddy Peralta would be a good fit
Peralta had the best season of his career in 2025.
The 29-year-old righty pitched to a 2.70 ERA and 204-to-66 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 176 2/3 innings pitched. Peralta made 33 starts in 2025 and hasn't had fewer than 30 starts in a season since 2022.
With Boston's injury troubles this past season, that makes Peralta and an even more attractive idea. Peralta is a dependable workhorse. With him, you know you're going to consistently get 160-plus innings and a chance to win every fifth day.
On top of that, he'll be cheap in 2025. He had his $8 million club option picked up. With Peralta, you would get that ace upside, but not a long-term solution, unless a contract extension got worked out. The Red Sox got an extension done with Crochet, so there's reason to believe they could do it again.
Peralta is a star worth considering if Milwaukee is open to the idea.
