Red Sox-Astros Trade Talks 'Shifted a Bit' Around Isaac Paredes

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, don't expect to see a big trade get done in the coming weeks when it comes to the infield.

Infield trade targets were the story of the offseason. Even as other moves got done, various trade candidates dominated the discourse around the team for what felt like months before Boston ended up landing Caleb Durbin in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. That move quieted the noise until The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal revived the idea of Boston trading with the Houston Astros for Isaac Paredes. It doesn't sound like it's happening, though. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that things "shifted a bit" between the two teams, but now a deal is "much less likely" with Jeremy Pena getting hurt.

"First base is the easy one, with Willson Contreras expected to get a majority of reps there this season," McCaffrey wrote about the infield situation. "Second and third base are another story. Despite Cora saying he wants stability at the positions to get the infield defense in the best spot, halfway through camp, the club has not committed to where Marcelo Mayer and Caleb Durbin will play, or that Mayer has even won a starting spot.

The Red Sox don't need to make a move

Feb 15, 2026; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes (15) works during spring training at CACTI Park of The Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox may have been keeping their options open on the trade front, but I do see Mayer and Durbin as two of the starting infielders on Opening Day. The trade talks shifted a bit over the last week. The Red Sox had stuck around as a trade partner option for the Houston Astros as they sought to deal infielder Isaac Paredes, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal last week. Since then, Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena suffered a fractured finger, making it much less likely the Astros trade Paredes and, in turn, solidifying things for the Red Sox."

Arguably, this is for the best. If the Red Sox enter the season with Marcelo Mayer and Caleb Durbin at second base and third base and Jarren Duran still on the team, that would be far better than having a logjam in the infield with Paredes coming to town and someone Duran moved. Rosenthal specifically talked about Duran as a trade chip when discussing Paredes. There's no reason to do something like this. The Red Sox have plenty of infield firepower already. They're in a good place. No need to make a change.