Insider Revives Red Sox–Astros Blockbuster Trade Buzz

The Boston Red Sox don't need another infielder right now.

That wasn't the case before when the Red Sox were caught up in the middle of red-hot trade rumors with the Houston Astros centered around Isaac Paredes. There was a time when Paredes made sense. He's a right-handed bat who can play all over the infield. But the Red Sox solved their issue by acquiring Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers instead.

Now, the Red Sox should have Durbin, Trevor Story, Willson Contreras and Marcelo Mayer in the infield on Opening Day. Mayer, specifically, still has to officially earn the job out of camp, but there hasn't been a reason not to believe in him to this point.

While this is the case, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has continued to make the case for Boston and Houston as potential trade partners centered around Paredes and an outfielder, most likely Jarren Duran, while joining "Foul Territory."

Boston is all set

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"It seems to be only one team right now that has that specific of a need," Rosenthal said of a team needing a third baseman/first baseman. "Other teams could create an opening by doing other things, of course. But the Red Sox are the team they've been talking to. Not lately, but they've been talking to them about this whole scenario. The Red Sox actually have what the Astros need, a left-handed hitting outfielder.

"It would be most likely [Jarren Duran] and not [Wilyer Abreu]. And it's so interesting that the Red Sox have the exact opposite problem. The outfield surplus and the infield shortage. The Astros, of course, the infield surplus and the outfield shortage. It seems to me this is a pretty obvious match. But clearly it hasn't gotten to the finish line yet, if it's even in percolation right now."

Before Durbin came to town, this idea made sense. It does not really matter any longer. Rosenthal made the case in a column as well.

For Boston, it does have a surplus of outfielders. But a Paredes trade wouldn't be worth Duran or Abreu, even if the Red Sox still had a hole in the infield. This is the case even more so now because of the fact that Boston doesn't need another infielder.

The idea of Paredes to Boston made sense earlier in the offseason. There was even a time when a three-team deal with Houston and the St. Louis Cardinals almost came together that would've brought the slugger to Boston. Things have changed, though. Boston doesn't need to make a move like this any longer.