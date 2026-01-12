Red Sox-Bo Bichette Update Drops As Boston Seeks Alex Bregman Pivot

If it seemed like the Boston Red Sox put all their eggs in the Alex Bregman basket, that makes it their new job to prove they weren't ignoring the possibility that he could leave.

Bregman's reported five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs sent shockwaves through Red Sox circles on Saturday night. With a month to go before spring training, Boston is under pressure to replace Bregman's impact somehow, lest the progress they seemed to make in winning over the fan base last season go straight down the drain.

The only other big-name free agent infielder on the market is Bo Bichette, who met with the Red Sox in December over Zoom and would presumably play second base in Boston. On Monday, one Boston insider revealed some interesting context behind the Sox's Bichette pursuit.

Red Sox have serious Bichette interest?

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, the Red Sox were not unanimous about wanting Bregman over Bichette, which could give some folks hope that Boston will put forth a competitive offer for the two-time All-Star as he enters his age-28 season.

"With Bregman off the board, all eyes will now turn to Bichette’s market — and the Red Sox are not alone," wrote McCaffrey. "Toronto, where Bichette spent the first seven years of his career, seems less like a suitor as they pursue outfielder Kyle Tucker, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon. But other teams, particularly the Philadelphia Phillies, remain in the mix.

"The (Philadelphia) Phillies are set to meet with Bichette on Monday, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. Though Bregman was Boston’s main target, there were some in the organization who seemed to prefer Bichette all along."

If there's one thing working in the Red Sox's favor, it's that other teams could struggle to afford Bichette. The Phillies are over the third luxury tax threshold and would have to pay more than double for him, in essence, while the New York Yankees seem to be balking at a seven-year contract for one of their own in Cody Bellinger.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays appear more focused on Kyle Tucker at this stage.

Still, the Red Sox have to prove to everyone in this instance that they can sign someone like Bichette, because few will believe they can pull it off after failing to land Bregman.

