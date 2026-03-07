Red Sox-Brewers Trade Keeps Looking Better and Better for Boston

The Boston Red Sox aren't at full strength in the infield right now with Romy González dealing with a shoulder injury.

González already made it sound like he will not be ready to roll for Opening Day.

"I don’t think so,” González said in February, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. “At this point, I think the ramp-up would be a little too quick and it’d be a disservice I feel like to myself and the team if I’m not ready to roll and have a good build-up.”

While breaking down four "under-the-radar" players in camp on Friday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that González is expected to have his shoulder evaluated on Friday, but still isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day. In the process, she added to the growing hype around trade pickup Andruw Monasterio.

The Red Sox made a great move

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Andruw Monasterio, infielder," McCaffrey wrote. "Monasterio doesn’t quite feel as under-the-radar anymore, given Cora has referenced him multiple times throughout camp as someone who could replace an injured Romy González to start the year. González is scheduled to have his shoulder reevaluated on Friday, but he likely will start the year on the injured list, opening a bench role on the team that Monasterio is making an effort to win.

"The 28-year-old acquired in the Durbin trade isn’t quite as strong against lefties as Gonzalez, who posted a .978 OPS against southpaws in 143 plate appearances last year. But Monasterio still posted an .837 OPS in 50 plate appearances against left-handed pitching for the Brewers last year. Equally as important: Monasterio can play every infield position. So far this spring, he’s logged innings at first, third and short. He’s also hitting well in a small sample, going 4-for-13 (.308) through six games with a double and a homer with just one strikeout in 16 plate appearances."

The Red Sox got Monasterio from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Caleb Durbin trade. At the time, Monasterio wasn't viewed as a massive piece, but he can play all over the place and replace González in the short term.