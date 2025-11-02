Red Sox Can Fix Offense With Alex Bregman Deal Plus Mariners Slugger
The Boston Red Sox need to add some more power to the middle of the lineup.
That statement is true for the team no matter what happens with Alex Bregman. If he re-signs the club will still need another slugger somewhere on the roster. If Bregman were to walk, then Boston would have a lot of work to do. In that case, the Red Sox would have the impossible task of replacing his production on the field and voice in the clubhouse while also still having to add another slugger on top of that.
All in all, the easiest path forward for contention still seems to be bringing back Bregman and adding another piece on top of him and then adding a pitcher.
It's going to be a long offseason and now that the World Series is officially over, Boston doesn't have the luxury of time. Bregman's opt-out decision is due within five days of the World Series ending and then he will enter free agency. If he walks, Boston will be in a tough position. One player MLB.com's Ian Browne floated as a potential replacement option who makes sense, though, is Eugenio Suárez, most recently of the Seattle Mariners.
"With or without Bregman, it is clear the Red Sox need to add some more power to the lineup," Browne said. If that slugger ends up being a third baseman, Eugenio Suárez is by far the most impactful bat available in free agency. The 34-year-old tied a career high with 49 homers in ‘25 while splitting the season between Arizona and Seattle. His right-handed bat would certainly play at Fenway."
Eugenio Suárez would be a good pickup, if Alex Bregman re-signs as well
Boston has enough money that costs really shouldn't be an excuse this offseason. That's especially the case with Rafael Devers no longer with the organization. There's really no viable financial excuse. But, if Bregman leaves Suárez is someone who plays third base, has plenty of power, and the club wouldn't have to commit to a long-term deal because he is 34 years old.
Spotrac has his projected market value to be just under $30 million across two seasons. After clubbing 49 homers in 2025, adding his bat to the lineup would be nice and especially so at that projected price.
But, that's not necessarily what Boston should be aiming for. After the season the Red Sox just had, there's no reason at all to let Bregman walk unless he just doesn't want to come back. After years of talking, the Red Sox finally took the step forward and invested in the club, including the Bregman deal. After being rewarded with a playoff appearance, letting him walk would be a disaster.
Suárez would be a good pickup, but not as a replacement for Bregman. After all of the talk of the 2025 season, letting Bregman go to save a buck with an older slugger would be a bad look. That's not a slight at Suárez at all. In fact, adding him would be nice along with also bringing Bregman back. If both of these guys are in Boston in 2026, that solves the power problem.
