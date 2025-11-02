Red Sox Just Days From Alex Bregman, Trevor Story Decisions
The World Series ended on Saturday night and now the offseason is officially here for Major League Baseball.
We won't see anything crazy happen right away like a blockbuster trade or likely a nine-figure signing in free agency, but there will be some news involving the Boston Red Sox fairly quickly. With the World Series now over, the option deadline is imminent. It passes five days after the World Series ends.
For Boston, this is significant because guys like Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, and Lucas Giolito have options to watch out for. Liam Hendriks also has a mutual option, and Jarren Duran has a club option, but he isn't going anywhere -- barring a trade, of course -- because he is arbitration-eligible.
It's going to be a busy few days for the Red Sox
Hendriks has a $12 million mutual option that is sure to be declined after making just 14 appearances in 2025. The three really worth watching are Bregman, Story, and Giolito. For Bregman, reports have been out there for weeks that he plans to opt out of his three-year, $120 million deal and enter free agency. He hasn't officially opted out yet, though. That will come over the next few days. Then, he will be a free agent and have a chance to go anywhere.
Gioltio has a $19 million mutual option because he was able to pitch more than 140 innings in 2025. His future is at least somewhat up in the air because he dealt with an elbow issue that forced him to miss the playoffs. If the Red Sox are going to give anyone the qualifying offer worth just over $22 million for the 2026 season, Giolito would make sense.
Story is the most interesting decision to actually watch out for because it isn't as guaranteed. He is coming off the best season of his career since 2021. But, he had three injury-filled seasons in Boston as well. Does he enter the open market looking for a new deal with the hope that the 2025 season will help him cash in? Or take the guaranteed $50 million over the next two years plus a club option in 2028? We will find out very soon.
With the World Series behind us now, the clock is ticking for Boston.
