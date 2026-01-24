Red Sox CEO Opens Up About Alex Bregman Loss

When the Boston Red Sox kick off the 2026 season, they should be able to compete in the American League East.

The offseason has been overshadowed by the loss of Alex Bregman, but the club has actually had one of the better performances of any team in baseball this offseason. The additions of Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Willson Contreras shouldn't be understated. These are three different All-Stars and a 27-year-old flamethrower with big upside.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The loss of Bregman will continue to be discussed at length as the club moves forward, but Boston looks good on paper even without him. This will be a loss that hangs over the team in 2026 — especially if Boston struggles. It's clearly not just the fans talking about Bregman still. After the Red Sox introduced Suárez as a member of the organization, president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy opened up about Bregman, as shared by Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

The Red Sox still can be really good in 2026

Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws out Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“The timing of offseason signings is always so unpredictable, but (signing Ranger Suárez) feels great,” Kennedy said, as transcribed by Starr. “We are so appreciative of Alex Bregman and everything he did for the organization last year. ... It’s great that he’s in the National League. You do get very emotional about players that are on your roster, right, and so it gets hard when you’re not able to bring guys back. But you have to move on, and not look back.

“We want to take that next step forward. What does that mean? That means going deeper in October. So [Ranger Suárez] is a big piece of that, and adding Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras and having our guys, our young guys, take that next step forward, hopefully will contribute to that.”

If the Red Sox were going to lose Bregman, at least it was to a National League team, as Kennedy pointed out. Even without Bregman, the goal is to get deeper into the playoffs and the club added pieces that can help them get there. If they can add another infielder, that would be the case even more so. It was tough to see Bregman go, but the dust has settled a bit more now. With Suárez in the mix, the vibes are trending upwards again.

More MLB: New Jarren Duran-Astros Report Music to Red Sox Fans' Ears