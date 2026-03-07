Red Sox's Johan Oviedo Just Took Another Step Towards Opening Day Rotation

The Boston Red Sox's rotation is loaded with firepower with just a few weeks to go until Opening Day.

The first four spots are easy to project: Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello. It's going to be difficult for any team to come up with a group of four who can compete with these guys. The No. 5 spot technically isn't confirmed, which is a good thing. Competition never hurt anyone. The Red Sox acquired Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates and he has had the "inside lane" to the job. But Connelly Early and Payton Tolle are two other guys still in the mix, although seemingly unlikely for Opening Day.

Patrick Sandoval and Kutter Crawford were two other guys talked about, but neither has pitched in a Spring Training game yet.

The Red Sox flamethrower shined

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When Oviedo took the mound for his first Spring Training outing, he struggled while walking three batters. He bounced back in his second outing going three scoreless innings without a walk and with four strikeouts. He was equally as good on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Oviedo went 3 1/3 scoreless innings and was sharp. He didn't walk a batter and struck out four.

Back to back strong starts for Johan Oviedo.



3.1 IP - 47 Pitches/32 Strikes

2 Hits

0 ER/R

4 K

0 BB

5 Whiffs



Got all the way up to 97.8. Outside of the flu start, he’s looked like the arm the Red Sox were hoping for. pic.twitter.com/dN7BTMp8pt — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 7, 2026

The start came at the perfect time as well. Early went 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers this week and lowered his Spring Training ERA to 2.16. If there's anyone who could push Oviedo for the No. 5 spot, it would seemingly be Early right now and he's red-hot as well.

But Oviedo showed on Saturday why the Red Sox targeted him and brought him to town. He's big, has elite extension and is a flamethrower. He showed all of those traits on Saturday.

We are just a few weeks away from Opening Day and the No. 5 spot still appears to be in Oviedo's future and he is continuing to show why. Over the next few weeks, this rotation battle still will be worth watching, but after a tough first start, Oviedo is only getting better and is proving why he should have the job.