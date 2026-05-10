Red Sox See Light at End of Tunnel With Injured Romy González

The Boston Red Sox's offense has been missing an important piece from the 2025 season, but it sounds like the club could get a reinforcement back in the not-so-distant future.

Red Sox utility man Romy González has missed the entire season to this point due to a shoulder injury that required surgery back in March. It shouldn't be understated the impact that González had on the 2025 Red Sox's lineup. González is a lefty killer and slashed .305/.343/.483 with an .826 OPS, nine homers, 53 RBIs, six stolen bases, 18 walks, 23 doubles and 47 runs scored in 96 games played. It was a career year for González, who was a 2.0-WAR player. On top of his offensive play, he gave the club much-needed depth at first base and all over the infield.

Boston's offense could use a spark. It's starting to trend in the right direction, but neither Andruw Monasterio nor Isiah Kiner-Falefa has commanded at-bats off the bench with their play. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .205/.244/.205 in 17 games with zero homers and four RBIs. Monasterio has been better and is slashing .218/.283/.345 with one homer and nine RBIs. When González is healthy, he should help the group and Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Saturday that he threw for the first time since surgery on Saturday and is expected to swing a bat next week. Then, he should be ready to return around June 12, per Healey.

Ther Red Sox Could Have A Reinforcement Coming Back Soon

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Nearly two months removed from surgery on his left shoulder, Romy González reached a milestone of sorts Saturday: He played catch for the first time since the operation, he said," Healey wrote. "On Friday, he’ll hit another: swing a bat.

"Those are small but tangible, meaningful steps in a boring rehabilitation process. He said he is on track to return around three months post-op, which would be June 12, in line with his doctors’ original estimates."

June 12 is just over one month away. If the Red Sox can get González back into the mix by then, he would immediately help the club. It would give the club a difficult decision to make with either Monasterio or Kiner-Falefa, but it would help the team. Right now, both Monasterio and Kiner-Falefa are utility guys off the bench for Boston. González plays a similar role, so one will head down to Triple-A. Arguably, the most likely option would be Monasterio in large part because of the contract Kiner-Falefa got this past offseason from the Red Sox. But either way, González is working his way back and should help soon.