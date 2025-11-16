Red Sox Could Lose Former All-Star To Yankees In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox already made one decision involving the starting rotation this offseason.

After spending the last two seasons with the organization, Boston opted against picking up Lucas Giotlio's mutual option and also didn't tender him a qualifying offer. Giolito is now a free agent and is free to sign with any team without draft compensation attached to him.

Giolito had a great run in Boston in 2025. He made 26 starts and had a 3.41 ERA, his lowest since 2019. But, now he's looking for his next opportunity. One rumor that has been making the rounds is that Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared, while appearing on MLB Network, that the New York Yankees reportedly "like" Giolito.

Could the New York Yankees go after Lucas Giolito?

This is an idea that over the last few days has picked up steam across multiple outlets. Giolito himself hasn't said anything publicly about any team, other than being open to returning to the Red Sox.

If Giolito were to sign with the Yankees, that would reunite him with his high school teammate, Max Fried. The Red Sox were in on the Fried sweepstakes last offseason before the Yankees handed him a massive $218 million deal.

There's an argument that retaining Giolito would be in the best interest of the Red Sox. Not every pitcher finds success in Boston. It is a difficult market and is even more the case when there is a playoff push going on. Boston made to the playoffs for the first time in a few years in 2025 and Giolito was a big reason why. He couldn't pitch in the playoffs due to an elbow issue, but this is a guy who was at his best down the stretch when the Red Sox's rotation was being held together by rubber bands due to all of the injuries that were piling up.

Giolito logged a 2.62 ERA in his final eight starts of the season to help push Boston over the top. The Red Sox went 6-2 over that span and had enough to get into the playoffs. It's no surprise that any team would "like" Giolito. Boston arguably should as well.

