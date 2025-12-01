Red Sox Could Pursue Former Orioles All-Star In This One Scenario

As free agency heats up, the Boston Red Sox appear to be shifting their attention primarily to upgrading the offense.

The outfield is so stacked that the Red Sox should probably trade someone away, but the corner infield spots are wide-open with Alex Bregman on the open market. Big-name sluggers like New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber have been dominating the Red Sox headlines of late.

However, if the Red Sox prioritize and are able to secure a Bregman reunion over a deal with one of those home run hitters, perhaps a lower-tier free agent signing at first base could be in order.

Ryan O'Hearn tabbed fit for Red Sox

Boston has plenty of questions when it comes to the health of 25-year-old Triston Casas, who missed the last five months of the season with a torn patellar tendon, and August pickup Nathaniel Lowe was non-tendered due to his high salary projection.

On Saturday, Connor Roche of Boston.com threw out an under-discussed option for the Red Sox that just might make some sense: first baseman/outfielder/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, who was at times linked to Boston at the trade deadline before he was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the San Diego Padres.

"O’Hearn, 32, doesn’t fit the exact mold the Red Sox are reportedly looking for in free agency this offseason. However, he might be a fail-safe option for the Red Sox if they’re able to re-sign Bregman, but fail to land Alonso and if Casas’ future looks uncertain," wrote Roche.

"The veteran first baseman is a left-handed hitter who doesn’t hit for a tremendous amount of power. O’Hearn was a reliable hitter, though, at the plate for the Orioles and Padres this past season, which was arguably a career year. He hit .281 with a .803 OPS and 17 home runs over 144 games with the Orioles and Padres."

O'Hearn cooled off a bit after his tremendous start to this past season, but he's a productive middle-of-the-order type who can be depended upon for a good at-bat, especially against right-handed pitching.

A first-base platoon of O'Hearn and Romy Gonzalez (assuming Casas is in some way out of the picture) might not be flashy, but it could deliver promising results. And if the Sox are only able to afford one expensive free-agent and choose Bregman, this could be the way to go.

