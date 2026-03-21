Red Sox Cut Ties With 19-Year-Old Outfielder

As we inch closer to Opening Day, there are going to be more and more moves made by the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox still have to sort out the Opening Day roster. The vast majority of the decisions are straightforward at this point with under a week until Opening Day. At this point, the biggest question mark for the club is who is going to get the spots at the back of the bullpen? Boston made two late additions in Danny Coulombe and Tommy Kahnle. Their deals with Boston at least add more interest to the position group. Outside of the bullpen, the starting rotation isn't completely squared away. Johan Oviedo appears to be the favorite for a spot, but Connelly Early and Payton Tolle haven't been sent down to the minors yet, so it's at least a question.

The Red Sox made another move down in the minors

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Over the next few days, we'll see more players get cut from big league camp. Over the course of the week, we've also seen movement at the minor league level as well. For example, Baseball Now's Andrew Parker reported Friday that Boston is releasing 19-year-old outfielder Edwin Brito after two seasons in the organization.

"The Red Sox have released minor league OF Edwin Brito," Parker wrote. "Brito was the third-highest bonus (450k) in the 2024 IFA class and gets released just two years later."

Brito may not be a prospect that the everyday Boston fan knows. But, as Parker mentioned, he signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in the 2024 class for a signing bonus of $450,000.

Despite coming off as a highly-regarded international prospect, Brito ended up only playing in 83 total games in the organization. He played in 51 games with the Red Sox's Dominican Summer League team in 2024 and slashed .251/.361/.450 with eight homers and 32 RBIs. That was a good start to his professional career, but he took a step back in 2025. He played in 32 games for the FCL Red Sox and slashed .141/.252/.212 with 12 RBIs and seven doubles. In 2025, he got a bit of time at all three outfield spots and at first base down in the minors.

It's been a busy week for the Red Sox down in the minors. Parker also reported that left-handed pitcher Noah Dean, infielder Tyler Miller, infielder Efren Teran, outfielder Yan Cruz, infielder Fraymi De Leon and outfielder Jesus Lugo were released during the week.