Red Sox Cut Ties With Fireballer to Complete Sonny Gray Trade

The Boston Red Sox swung a deal this past offseason with the St. Louis Cardinals centered around All-Star starting pitcher Sonny Gray and now the deal officially has been completed.

When the Red Sox and Cardinals agreed to terms on the Gray deal, it was included that there would be a player to be named later or cash. On Monday, the Red Sox and Cardinals agreed to terms to complete the deal with former Boston pitching prospect Patrick Galle heading over to St. Louis, as shared on X by SoxProspects.com.

"Salem RHP Patrick Galle has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals as the player to be named later in the Sonny Gray trade. Boston drafted him in the 17th round last year as a DE sophomore out of Ole Miss. A relief-only arm, he shows premium velocity but needs to work on his control and secondaries," the official SoxProspects.com X account shared.

The Sonny Gray trade is complete

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Boston fans may not know much about the 22-year-old at this point in his career. He was a 17th-round pick by Boston in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft and has been pitching for Class-A Salem. For Boston, this doesn't necessarily move the needle much. Galle has a fastball that can approach 100 miles per hour, but he wasn't going to make an impact in the majors in the short term. For the Red Sox, Gray will. Galle is another prospect lottery ticket with upside, but Boston is loaded with hurlers like that.

With the deal complete, we can judge it a bit more. So, the Red Sox got Gray and $20 million to offset some of the cost of his deal in exchange for Richard Fitts, Brandon Clarke and Galle. All in all, a pretty fair deal. The Red Sox, who are trying to win now, got a legit All-Star-level hurler and cash. The Cardinals, who are building towards the future got three young pitchers and saved a bit of cash in the long run. Boston and St. Louis have gotten multiple trades done and this is one that at least seems like a win-win for both teams at the moment.

For the Red Sox, they have struggled out of the gate to begin the 2026 season, but that doesn't mean that the Gray trade was bad by any means. He looked great in his second start of the season. We won't be able to fully judge this deal until later on when we see what Fitts, Clarke and Galle can become, but it's a pretty fair deal right now and is now complete, at least.