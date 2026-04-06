Red Sox Demote 26-Year-Old One Day After MLB Debut

The Boston Red Sox will have Garrett Whitlock back in the mix on Monday night.

Whitlock was placed on the paternity list on Friday. On the same day, Johan Oviedo was placed on the Injured List with a right elbow strain. In response, the Red Sox called up Zack Kelly and Tyler Uberstine.

For Uberstine, the promotion was short-lived, though. The Red Sox announced on Monday that Whitlock is back with the club and Uberstine is heading back down to Triple-A.

"The Red Sox today reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the Paternity Leave List. To make room, Boston optioned RHP Tyler Uberstine to Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.

The Red Sox made some roster moves on Monday

Mar 17, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States pitcher Garrett Whitlock (59) throws pitch against Venezuela in the ninth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Uberstine made his big league debut on Sunday and allowed one earned run across 2 2/3 innings of work. He allowed three base hits and struck out two batters while walking one. He ended up suffering the loss on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Uberstine pitched two scoreless innings but Boston tried to extend him into the eighth inning on Sunday. Unfortunately, it was a bit too long and Jackson Merrill tagged him and hit a go-ahead homer for San Diego.

Uberstine is going to get another opportunity at some point this season. He has shown enough to make that claim. For now, he's heading back down to the minors, but this is what happens with relievers, especially ones on the big league bubble. We'll surely see him up and down throughout the season.

Whitlock is having himself a week. He has made three appearances so far this season and hasn't allowed an earned run yet. Also, he just had another kid. That's certainly a lot to be happy about, to say the least.

Boston needs to get back in the win column. Right now, Boston is 2-7 on the season, including the difficult loss against the Padres on Sunday. Boston will begin a three-game set on Monday night at Fenway Park against the Milwaukee Brewers. The bullpen is in a better place with arguably the best setup man in the business right now back in the mix. It's unfortunate for Uberstine to be heading back down to Triple-A, but he will be back at some point.

Uberstine was a 19th-round pick by Boston in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Northwestern University. It took him a few years to get to Boston for the first time. It certainly won't take years for his next appearance with the club.