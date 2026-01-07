Red Sox Lefty Considering Retirement After 13 MLB Seasons

It sounds like a former member of the Boston Red Sox is considering hanging his cleats up this offseason.

Left-handed reliever Justin Wilson spent the 2025 season with the organization and was lights-out in Boston's stellar bullpen. Wilson made 61 appearances and pitched to a 3.35 ERA and a 57-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

After the season, Wilson entered free agency. The Red Sox could use at least one more left-handed reliever in the organization and a reunion makes sense, but as of right now it isn't clear if he will be pitching in 2026. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that Wilson is considering retirement.

The veteran is considering retirement

"Justin Wilson mulling retirement," Rosenthal wrote. "Veteran pitcher Justin Wilson, perhaps the best lefty reliever available in free agency, is considering retirement, league sources said. It is unlikely Wilson, 38, pitches in 2026 unless it is on a fair deal with a legitimate World Series contender. One major accomplishment that has eluded Wilson — who starred in the College World Series for winner Fresno State in 2008 — is a World Series ring.

"Wilson produced a 3.38 ERA over 61 appearances last season with the Boston Red Sox, which lost to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series. Over his 13-year career in the major leagues, Wilson owns a 3.59 ERA/3.51 FIP. With or without Wilson, Danny Coulombe is right at the top of the list of available lefty relievers, too. Coulombe, 36, is engaged with five teams, league sources said."

Wilson is a 13-year big league veteran and has pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and the Red Sox. He has a career 3.59 ERA in 648 total big league appearances. Wilson is 38 years old at this point and there hasn't been much chatter about his market this winter. If he does play, Boston should bring him back. If he doesn't play, it was a good run last year.

