Red Sox Linked To 30-Year-Old Ace With Boston Ties

If the Boston Red Sox can land another star-level pitcher, like they did last offseason with Garrett Crochet, they will be in a great position to make some real noise in 2026.

That's not to say the Red Sox didn't make noise in 2025. They won 89 games and made it back to the playoffs. But, this team is setting itself up to be even better in 2026. The Red Sox should have a full season of Roman Anthony along with the rest core that is in place. If they can bring back Alex Bregman, all they will really need is another pitcher.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa floated an option with ties to Boston: Michael King, most recently of the San Diego Padres.

The Red Sox should call Michael King

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

"Michael King: The homecoming angle always gets overplayed in free agency but Michael King, a New England native, fits the Red Sox well on the field," Axisa said. "He's a high-upside starter (see: 2024) who is plenty familiar with the AL East given his time with the Yankees, plus he's shown he can be very effective in relief. That could come in handy come postseason time. King's value is down because he missed time with shoulder and knee trouble in 2025, but, if his health checks out, there could be an opportunity to get a difference-making starter at a discount. The homecoming would be a neat talking point on top of the baseball fit."

King is someone who Boston fans will mainly know from his time with the New York Yankees. He spent five seasons over in New York before being dealt in the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres. But, his ties to Boston goes beyond that. King played his college baseball at Boston College, not too far from Fenway Park.

He also played baseball in the Cape Cod League for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. All in all, this is a guy who is talented -- he had a 3.44 ERA in 15 starts in 2025 and a 2.95 ERA in 31 appearances in 2024 -- but also has some ties to the area.

King is someone who would move the needle and likely wouldn't cost as much as someone like Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease.

