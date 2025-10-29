Red Sox Expected To Pursue Blue Jays Star On Playoff Heater
The Boston Red Sox have had their eyes on 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber and they could have another opportunity to pursue him this offseason.
Last offseason, Boston pursued the two-time All-Star and reportedly made a "serious push" to sign him before he ultimately decided to re-sign with the Cleveland Guardians, per FanSided's Robert Murray.
Cleveland ended up trading Bieber ahead of the trade deadline to the Toronto Blue Jays. He missed most of the regular season, but has been great in the playoffs, including beating Shohei Ohtani in Game 4 on Tuesday with 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Bieber has a player option for 2026 that is sure to be declined in favor of a long-term deal. On Wednesday, WEEI's Rob Bradford shared on social media to "expect" Boston to pursue Bieber again this offseason.
"Bieber has made himself some money this postseason. Expect the Red Sox to be in the mix for the starter this offseason (again)," Bradford said.
The Red Sox need to call Shane Bieber ASAP this offseason
Bradford also shared a clip from a conversation with Bieber where he acknowledged that Boston was among the top suitors for him, along with Cleveland.
"Yeah, I think so," Bieber said when asked if Boston and Cleveland were the two most interested teams in him. "There were a few others and ultimately, like, I'm very grateful for the opportunity I was given this past offseason to re-sign with Cleveland and have a lot of love for that organization and the people there and the way they took care of me, my family, and got me back to health. It's something I'm definitely appreciative of and for in this very moment."
It's not hard to see why this guy would be a great fit for Boston. He has a career 3.24 ERA in eight seasons. He went on a run from 2019 through 2023 where he was one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. He won the Cy Young Award and also the pitching Triple Crown and earned two All-Star nods. Plus, he's on a great run in the playoffs right now. Overall, he has made four appearances throughout the Blue Jays' playoff run and has a 3.57 ERA and Toronto has won three of the four games he has pitched in. That's not all, though. It's the gravity of the games he has started.
Boston wanted him when he wasn't even healthy. Now, he is, and is starting some massive games for Toronto. He was the Game 7 starter in the American League Championship Series and got the win on Tuesday to even the World Series at two games apiece. This guy is a big-game pitcher and would be a near-perfect get for Boston.
Boston is a team that's hoping to get to where the Blue Jays are. Bieber is showing he can have success when the lights are the brightest and Boston needs him.