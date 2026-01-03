Red Sox Get Encouraging Alex Bregman News In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox didn't make a splashy move early in the day on Saturday, but that doesn't mean it wasn't a good day.

The American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays struck early and inked Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year deal. Immediately, speculation popped up, from myself included, saying this move was good for Boston. This is because one of the club's biggest competitors to sign Alex Bregman signed someone who could play third base in the big leagues.

Quickly afterward, The Athletic's Mitch Bannon confirmed the noise. Bannon reported that a pursuit of Bregman is now less likely with Okamoto coming to town.

The Red Sox need to make a move

"Signing Okamoto, who should log significant playing time at third base for the Jays in 2026, makes a signing of free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman less likely," Bannon wrote. "Before Okamoto’s agreement, the Jays and Bregman had mutual interest in a deal, a league source said. The Jays could still fit outfielder Kyle Tucker or infielder Bo Bichette into the lineup, but it’s unclear how Okamoto’s agreement impacts Toronto’s pursuit of another top bat.

"Adding Okamoto’s $15 million average annual value pushes the Jays’ 2026 collective bargaining tax payroll to $305 million, as projected by Cot’s baseball, above the fourth and final CBT threshold. It would be the first time the Jays surpassed the highest threshold and represents the largest payroll in franchise history, though it could be lowered by deferrals on Okamoto’s deal or future subtractions."

Over the last few weeks, the teams that have been most connected to Bregman have been the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. When it comes to the Diamondbacks, reports have pointed to an idea that Arizona would have to trade Ketel Marte to free up enough cash to acquire Bregman.

Marte has not been traded. Now, the Blue Jays have turned elsewhere and are still linked to Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker in free agency. The Cubs should have money to spend, but who knows what they're going to do. They were fortunate to have Tucker but reports pointed to a breakup before free agency even began.

Boston has money to spend and seemingly less competition now. Now, is the time to get a deal done with Bregman.

