Red Sox Facing Harsh Reality With $90 Million Man

The general manager meetings have helped to give a bit of early clarity around Major League Baseball with things starting to heat up.

There have been a flood of new rumors and reports over the course of the week and Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has even spoken to the media a few times himself to talk about the team's priorities. There have been rumors for weeks about the team's interest in adding pitching and a new slugger and Breslow said that thimself this week.

That's not all, though. The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column on Thursday addressing the needs for Boston this offseason with information that he has heard to this point. One player to watch this offseason is Masataka Yoshida. He signed a five-year, $90 million deal with Boston and the last two seasons haven't gone as planned, thanks in large part to injuries. Boston moved him to DH and there's questions about his long-term future in the organization. Bowden threw cold water on the idea of a trade this offseason, though.

Will the Red Sox keep Masataka Yoshida for another season?

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) runs out his two run single against New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox also have outfielder/DH Masataka Yoshida, who has $37.2 million remaining on his contract, which runs through 2027," Bowden said. "Recovery from offseason shoulder surgery limited Yoshida to just 188 at-bats in 2025 and he hasn’t produced the way he was expected to when he signed out of Japan before the 2023 season. Boston could try to trade Yoshida, but it would have to eat most of his remaining contract in a deal and the Red Sox aren’t likely to find many takers.

"If they trade (Jarren Duran), it would free up more at-bats for Yoshida in a corner or at DH. And given Duran’s productivity the past two seasons, he could be a significant trade chip towards getting Boston another ace or a solution at first or third base."

Yoshida is expensive with salaries expected to be over $18 million in each of the next two seasons. Yoshida got time in the outfield in 2025 after primarily being a DH in 2024. But, after playing just 55 games in 2025, it's hard to believe that a deal will come to fruition, as Bowden pointed out.

When he's healthy and going, he has the upside to be one of the better contact hitters on the team in general. He showed that down the stretch ahead of the playoffs. It sounds like as of right now, the Red Sox are going to have to find a way to make it work with him moving forward.

