Red Sox-Tarik Skubal Speculation Takes Significant Hit

The hot stove is starting to turn on around Major League Baseball.

We've seen a few minor league signings across the league so far, but this is the calm before the storm. At this point, everything is mainly rumors and speculation. The general manager meetings helped to stir up the conversations around the league. For the Boston Red Sox, it's clear what the priorities are: one or two big bats and a high-end starting pitcher. Craig Breslow said so himself while speaking to the media throughout the week.

As the offseason has started to pick up steam, there have been trade rumors all over the place. One thing that is important to note is that more of the chatter will never lead to actual deals. It's easier to talk about the possibility of a deal online than it is to actually get a trade done. An idea that has been out there, but has seemed like a pipe dream from the beginning is the idea of the Red Sox -- or any team for that matter -- getting a trade done with the Detroit Tigers centered around Tarik Skubal.

He's going to be a free agent after the 2026 season and so the buzz around him as been mainly about the idea of a move. Boston, unsurprisingly, has been an easy team to speculate about. But, The Athletic's Jim Bowden threw some cold water on the idea.

"Though Skubal would be any team’s top target in terms of talent, it could be extremely difficult to trade for him because a team would have to give up a significant package of young talent and would only be guaranteed to have him for one year," Bowden said. "The Red Sox were willing to take on a similar risk last winter when they traded four top prospects to the White Sox for Crochet (who had two years of team control remaining) and then were rewarded when he signed an extension in April.

The rumors are loud out there with the Red Sox

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the field after pitching the first inning against Mariners at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Skubal isn’t as likely to sign an extension, however; he’s repped by the Boras Corporation and the modus operandi for Boras clients has been to go into free agency, especially if the player has a chance to establish a new contract precedent like Skubal will as potentially MLB’s highest-paid starter. Unless the Red Sox are confident they can extend Skubal, it’s unlikely they will go in that direction given both the prospect and financial cost for just one year of control. Still, they’ll likely kick the tires on a Skubal deal."

Adding someone like Skubal would be incredible. But, with his future uncertain beyond the 2026 season, do you give up a massive package for the two-time Cy Young Award winner? At least with Crochet, he was already under contract beyond one season when the Red Sox traded for him.

The trade rumors have been out there, but Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg didn't give any life to the rumors while saying the team loves him, as transcribed by MLB.com's Jason Beck.

"Tarik is a Detroit Tiger,” Greenberg said. “We know how good he is. We know what he has meant to this organization, especially the last couple of years. We're not going to talk about our players in the context of trade or extension...

“I think that's in fairness to Tarik, that's in fairness to the Tigers. He's a Tiger. We're really happy to have him. Hopefully, he's going to win his second Cy Young here in a couple of hours. And that's really it.”

Skubal-to-Boston is a fun idea, but don't expect it to become reality.

More MLB: Red Sox CBO's Comments Don't Close Door On Kyle Schwarber Pursuit