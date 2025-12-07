Red Sox Facing Uphill Battle For Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber

The Boston Red Sox have been heavily linked to All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber all offseason to this point.

Schwarber is coming off a 56-homer season and would certainly give Boston firepower in the middle of the lineup. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported earlier in the week that Schwarber, as well as Pete Alonso, are "primary targets" for Boston.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"After partially sufficing their rotation needs with the addition of Sonny Gray, the Boston Red Sox are expected to turn their attention to the lineup, with a focus on acquiring at least one big bat for the middle of the order," McCaffrey wrote. "With the Winter Meetings set to commence next week, Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber are both primary targets."

The Red Sox need more power

It would be nice to reunite with Schwarber, but is a deal likely? USA Today's Bob Nightengale cited an anonymous general manager on Sunday who said they would be "shocked" if Schwarber actually left the Philadelphia Phillies.

"The Cincinnati Reds have staged a campaign to attract Schwarber, who’s from nearby Middletown, to anyone who has paid attention," Nightengale wrote. "You don’t invite Schwarber, his father, and his youth coach to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Great American Ballpark during the Phillies’ visit in August simply out of the goodness of your heart. There are other serious suitors like the Red Sox, Mets, Orioles, and of course, the favored Phillies.

"I’d be shocked if Schwarber doesn’t re-sign in Philly," one GM said. “(President) Dave Dombrowski knows much he means to that club and won’t let him go."

Nightengale mentioned that the Red Sox will be "serious suitors" for Schwarber, which doesn't come as a surprise. Reports have pointed to this idea for a while at this point. The kicker is the note from the anonymous general manager. MLB.com's Brian Murphy noted that Schwarber is the Phillies' No. 1 priority.

"The Phillies have made re-signing Kyle Schwarber their No. 1 offseason priority," Murphy wrote on Dec. 6. "They want him to remain in Philadelphia, and he wants the same. When all is said and done, the feeling is that last season's National League home run leader will continue launching dingers at Citizens Bank Park in 2026 and beyond."

Schwarber spent the last four seasons with the Phillies after leaving the Red Sox in free agency.

Adding Schwarber would be nice. He immediately would solve the team's power problem. But, a move just doesn't sound likely at this moment. Things could change and the MLB offseason is wild. Keep an eye out throughout the Winter Meetings, but don't get your hopes up too much.

More MLB: Red Sox, Bo Bichette Pursuit Reportedly Depends On Kyle Tucker