What’s Holding Up Potential Red Sox–Ketel Marte Blockbuster

That's the feeling around the Boston Red Sox right now. The Red Sox have done a very good job when it has come to the starting rotation. There's no denying that. Boston acquired Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals and Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite all of the noise around the organization, both of those deals seemingly came out of nowhere. There wasn't a lot of public chatter out there around Gray or Oviedo, like there has been with other potential trade candidates.

For example, the two guys getting the most buzz from Boston in the trade market right now are Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Willson Contreras of the Cardinals. The Contreras reports started to surface almost immediately after the Red Sox missed out on Pete Alonso in free agency. When it comes to Marte, those rumors have been out there since early in the winter meetings.

The noise continued to pick up steam on Tuesday. Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH shared on X that he has heard Boston is "trying" to land the three-time All-Star.

The Red Sox keep being linked to Ketel Marte

"Latest on any potential Ketel Marte trade, per league source: 'Red Sox are trying, but I don't think they've made much headway.' Alexander wrote.

"The sense I've gotten all week from different people essentially boils down to this: The DBacks have a certain amount they want for Marte," Alexander continued. "The Red Sox have enough to get to that amount. They haven't gotten to that amount."

On Tuesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also weighed in on the Marte sweepstakes and called Boston the "No. 1 team in on him."

"Well, I think the Red Sox are the No. 1 team in on him," Feinsand said on MLB Network. "They've been looking for an answer at second base for years. Right, since probably Dustin Pedroia retired. They thought Kristian Campbell might be the answer. Now not sure."

Marte is a star-level talent. In 2025, he had 28 homers and 72 RBIs in 126 games played while winning his second straight National League Silver Slugger Award. He's on a long-term deal through the 2030 season with a 2031 player option.

Should Boston make a move?

Jul 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The rumors are intriguing. Sure, Marte would be a big get at second base. But what about Marcelo Mayer in the scenario? Either he could play third base if Alex Bregman doesn't return, or maybe be a trade chip himself. If Bregman does return, an infield featuring him and Marte would be very enticing.

When Boston struck with Gray and Oviedo, it was quiet. Now, there are rumors galore around Marte. Is this an actual sign of interest in a deal or a smokescreen? That's just speculation but, it is interesting. Marte is already 32 years old and will make $22 million at 36 years old in 2030. In comparison, Mayer is 23 years old and won't be a free agent until 2032.

When Boston missed on Alonso, reports surfaced that his age was a reason why it didn't go all in. Are the Red Sox going to now turn to an older player that you have to give up significant draft capital for?

