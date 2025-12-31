Red Sox Free Agency Pitch For All-Star Starting Pitcher Reunion

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation looks like a significant strength for the organization on paper.

Boston's rotation currently features Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo as expected options. Beyond these four, the Red Sox have a handful of other options including Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Kyle Harrison, Patrick Sandoval, and Kutter Crawford. The Red Sox have Tanner Houck as well, but he will miss at least the majority of the 2026 season and potentially all of it.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Red Sox have significant depth right now, but shouldn't close the door on any opportunities. The Red Sox's biggest need right now is a slugger in the middle of the order. Right now, the Red Sox's estimated luxury tax payroll is right around $240 million, per FanGraphs. That's just below the first CBT threshold of $244 million. After that, the next thresholds are $264 million, $284 million, and $304 million.

The Red Sox should watch the market closely

If the Red Sox sign a big bat -- like Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette -- a deal like that would surely push the club past the second threshold. For example, Spotrac has his projected market value at $112 million over four years. That seems low, but if that were to become a reality, that's a $28 million annual value, unless money is deferred. Unless the Red Sox unload money, a deal like that would push the Red Sox past the $264 million number.

Adding a bat is the priority. But if the right hurler comes around on a cheap deal, why not double-dip? Because of that, the Red Sox arguably should keep a close eye on Lucas Giolito's market.

Giolito himself joined Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast and noted that the market is "crickets" so far. He noted the "writing on the wall" isn't great for a reunion, but if we inch closer to Spring Training and a team isn't willing to roll the dice on Giolito, why not see if he would be willing to accept a one-year deal?

This sort of idea makes more sense if the Red Sox could offload some cash -- like with Masataka Yoshida or Sandoval or something like that. But imagine a rotation with Crochet, Bello, Gray, Oviedo, and Giolto and then fill in Early or Tolle if an injury pops up? That's a fun idea.

Again, a bat should be the priority. But if the Red Sox can offload some cash as well and Giolito's market doesn't develop, why not?

More MLB: Alex Cora Triggers Red Sox Nation With Cryptic Post