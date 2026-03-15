Red Sox Get ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Romy González Update After Surgery

The Boston Red Sox aren't going to have a key piece of their infield for the first few months of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, but it doesn't sound like the absence will extend longer than that.

After the Red Sox signed Danny Coulombe, it was announced that utility man Romy González would be placed on the 60-Day Injured List to open up a roster spot for the lefty hurler. It was also announced that González underwent shoulder surgery. Naturally, when you see a guy is placed on the 60-Day Injured List, it's a bit nerve-wracking. That's at least a two-month wait with a chance for more.

But, González shared on Saturday that his surgery was the "best-case scenario" and that the current expectation is that he will be ready to roll once he's eligible to come off the 60-Day IL, which would be in May. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared the report on X.

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"Romy González says his surgery was a best-case scenario," McCaffrey wrote. "He went in knowing he’d get surgery but not sure if it would be a labrum tear. Instead it was just a cleanup procedure and he’s planning to be back as soon as he’s eligible to return from the 60-day IL in late May."

This is a positive update. Last year, González was massive for Boston. He slashed .305/.343/.483 with nine homers, 53 RBIs and 23 doubles in 96 games played. He's known as a lefty-killer, but he did some damage against righties too. Most importantly, he filled in at first base when Triston Casas went down and did a good job over there when Boston really needed him. Right now, Willson Contreras is the team's first baseman without much depth behind him. Casas is still working his way back and González is hurt. This has led Isiah Kiner-Falefa to pick up a first base mitt for the first time in his career.

He has played all over the place, including catcher, and yet he has not played first base in a big league game. That likely will come in 2026.