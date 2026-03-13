Red Sox's Potential Romy González Timeline Revealed

The Boston Red Sox got a mixed-bag of updates on Thursday night.

On the bright side, Boston landed the best available left-handed reliever and signed Danny Coulombe to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

The #RedSox today signed left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/5aKwGazDvC — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 13, 2026

This is a guy who had a 2.30 ERA in 55 total appearances in 2025 for the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers and now comes to town on a discount of a deal. A win, to say the least for Boston. On the negative side, though. The Red Sox moved Romy González to the 60-Day Injured List and announced that he underwent left shoulder surgery.

The Red Sox will be missing Romy González

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"Red Sox infielder/outfielder Romy González today underwent a successful left shoulder arthroscopic debridement. The procedure was performed by Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama," the Red Sox announced.

It's going to be a bit before Boston fans see González on the field. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that it could be a two- to three-month recovery process.

"According to sources familiar with González's visit with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Alabama, it was recommended that Gonzalez undergo a minor 'cleanup' procedure on his shoulder and not a major surgery — like a full repair — that could threaten his season," Cotillo wrote. "One initial timetable, according to a source, could be a 2-3 month recovery. There was fear heading into Gonzalez’s appointment that the prognosis could be much worse."

It's positive that it sounds like González's 2026 season isn't at risk right now fully. But two months would bring us to mid-May while three months would bring us to mid-June. So, the Red Sox are going to have to make do for a while.

With González sidelined, the guy to watch moving forward — and who has impressed in Spring Training — is Andruw Monasterio. He came over in the Caleb Durbin deal and can play all over the field. In Spring Training, he has slashed .348/.448/.522 with one homer, five RBIs, four walks, one double and three runs scored.

Unfortunately, it's going to be a while until González takes the field for Boston in 2026.