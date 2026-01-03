Blue Jays’ Kazuma Okamoto Deal Has Ripple Effects For Red Sox

Another big-time free agent reportedly has come off the board.

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Breaking: Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote.

Red Sox fans should have hope

Although the Red Sox aren't the team at the subject of getting a deal done in this scenario, it's arguably addition by subtraction. Okamoto has big-time potential. The 29-year-old launched 277 homers across 11 professional seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand linked Boston to Okamoto ahead of his market's reported conclusion on Saturday.

Okamoto has prolific power, but plays first base and third base mainly. Boston is set at first base but is open at third base. If the Red Sox had landed Okamoto, that would've been a clear sign that Boston wasn't hopeful in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes. Okamoto has played a bit of outfield throughout his career, but the Red Sox are loaded in the outfield, so the only logical fit would've been third base. So, on the infield front, this could be viewed as somewhat positive because it doesn't kill the dream of a Bregman reunion.

The other reason why this is important is because the Blue Jays have been heavily reported as an option in the Bregman sweepstakes. The Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base, so Okamoto isn't playing there. His two main positions are first and third base so it can be assumed that he will get time at third base as a member of the Blue Jays. With that being said, this can at least be considered positive from the perspective of Bregman. Would the Blue Jays really sign someone who plays third base and then turn around and sign another third baseman? Even though they have been more heavily linked to Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker? It wouldn't be logical. Of course nothing can be ruled out, but if you're a Red Sox fan, this deal should give you a bit of hope.

Now, you never want to root for a rival to get better, but if it makes it easier for the Red Sox to nab Bregman, why not?

