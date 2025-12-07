Red Sox Get Ketel Marte Update Before Winter Meetings

The Boston Red Sox already have been one of the most active teams in baseball in the trade market.

A good chunk of the teams around the league haven't pulled off a trade yet. Boston has swung two. The Red Sox most recently acquired Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Before that, the Red Sox landed Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the Winter Meetings set to kick off, all eyes will be on Boston. The Red Sox have a need in the middle of the order and money to spend. Boston has been linked to pretty much every big-name offensive player out there -- both in free agency and the trade market.

The Red Sox have been linked to Ketel Marte

On Sunday morning, USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a column that had plenty of trade nuggets ahead of the Winter Meetings. One update involved Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte.

"The biggest star who is a realistic candidate to be traded is Ketel Marte," Nightengale wrote. "He comes with a relatively modest contract ($92 million) and is under control through 2031. The D-backs however, believe now is the tie to sever ties, and are in desperate need for pitching. The Red Sox, Rays and Tigers have all checked in, with each having the pitching depth to satisfy the D-backs’ needs."

Marte is 32 years old and is a three-time All-Star. In 2025, Marte slashed .283/.376/.517 with 28 homers, 72 RBIs, 28 doubles, and 87 runs scored in 126 games played.

He would be a very intriguing player to bring to town, if Boston opts to utilize the trade block further instead of free agency. Marte signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal and is under team control for the next five seasons. Also, he has a player option for the 2031 season.

Marte is a career .281 hitter in 11 seasons with 171 homers in 1,230 games. If the Red Sox were to land Marte, he would be a massive addition at second base. But the Red Sox only should consider a path like this if Alex Bregman doesn't return. If Bregman walks, Boston could put Marcelo Mayer at third base and then make a move like this.

