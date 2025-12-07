Red Sox Reportedly Eyeing $116 Million All-Star Sweepstakes

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan looking for the organization to add an infielder, Sunday likely was an interesting day for you.

Rumors around the league are starting to pick up steam with the Winter Meetings kicking off. Boston has at least one hole in the infield due to the fact that Alex Bregman opted out of his deal with the organization to enter free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Over the next week, we should see transactions around the league. The Winter Meetings typically are the unofficial start to the frenzy of moves around the league. We've seen more than expected this offseason -- like Boston pulling two separate trades -- but there's a lot more work to do. On Sunday, rumors started to heat up involving the Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star infielder Ketel Marte.

Will the Red Sox land the All-Star?

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale was the first to link Boston to Marte on Sunday. Nightengale reported that Boston, along with the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers, has "checked in" with Arizona about Marte.

That in itself should be enough to have Red Sox fans' attention. But it wasn't all. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also specifically reported that the Red Sox are interested in Marte.

"Red Sox are among teams interested in D-Backs superstar 2B Ketel Marte," Heyman wrote on X. "Gives them another star option after incumbent, coveted (Alex Bregman) and (Bo Bichette). Mariners, Pirates, Rays, Tigers, Jays, among others that fit KM. Bob Nightengale mentioned a couple of those teams first."

It's hard not to get a bit intrigued. These are two prominent MLB insiders reporting that Boston is interested in one of the best middle infielders in the game. Marte is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and has won a National League Championship Series MVP Award as well. It certainly seems like Marte is someone Boston fans need to be on the lookout for this week at the Winter Meetings.

Marte signed a six-year, $116.5 million deal with Arizona that would have him under team control at least through the 2030 season with a player option for 2031.

More MLB: Red Sox Facing Uphill Battle For Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber