Where Things Stand With Red Sox, Pete Alonso

The Boston Red Sox have been heavily tied to former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso throughout the offseason so and those rumors have intensified over the last few days.

The winter meetings are in full swing and have already led to two separate large deals with Kyle Schwarber going to the Philadelphia Phillies and Edwin Díaz going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alonso is another guy looking to cash in and there's a lot of heat with Boston right now.

On Monday, reports surfaced insinuating that Boston will meet with Alonso in person at the winter meetings. On Tuesday afternoon, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Alonso has "great interest" in playing at Fenway Park and that a meeting with Alonso was on the schedule.

That's not all for reports swirling around Boston and Alonso. On Tuesday evening, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Boston recently met with Alonso on Zoom and are "trying" to schedule an in-person meeting.

"Red Sox have met with Pete Alonso on Zoom recently and are trying to schedule an in-person sit-down here in Orlando, we’ve heard," Cotillo wrote. "Person with knowledge of the bidding says it would be surprising for a deal (with any club) to come together by the end of the week but, as always, only takes one call."

That was at 4:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday on X from Cotillo.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post added some fuel to the Alonso-to-Boston fire as well. While hosting a livestream for Bleacher Report, Heyman said Boston is "pretty doggone serious" about Alonso.

"I’m hearing some more buzz that the Red Sox are pretty doggone serious about this," Heyman said. "I know the Red Sox liked Schwarber. Obviously they didn't get Schwarber. Alonso is a better fit. Right-handed bat. Got the Green Monster. Their best hitters are left-handed. I think they’re a real threat."

If you're a Boston fan hoping that the Red Sox are going to sign Alonso, Tuesday was a good day full of rumors in favor of the organization. It's important to note, though, that Alonso hasn't signed the dotted line for any team. He is a homegrown star for the Mets organization and New York has more money than anyone. Realistically, the Mets should be able to win any bidding war. So, as exciting as the rumors are, no need to get ahead of ourselves yet.

