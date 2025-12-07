Dodgers Headline 3-Team List Linked To Red Sox's Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox are no stranger to trade rumors, especially when it comes to the outfield. The chatter has been endless for a year at this point.

Last offseason, the noise began with guys like Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Masataka Yoshida. With Roman Anthony's expected ascension to the big leagues, the rumors began about which outfielder on the team could end up being on the move. Yoshida's trade rumors quickly went away because he underwent offseason surgery. Duran and Abreu were popular targets, but the Red Sox opted to keep them both last offseason -- and ahead of the trade deadline.

Now, here we are with the Winter Meetings just about to begin and the rumors are once again ongoing. This offseason, it's mainly Duran and Abreu. Unlike last offseason, Anthony is firmly planted on the big league roster. On Saturday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe gave a brief update on the Duran market and mentioned the Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Dodgers are possible options.

Should the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran?

"(Craig Breslow) has been quick to act again this year. But the biggest step — trading from his outfield surplus — has yet to come," Abraham wrote. "Other teams have said the Sox are marketing Jarren Duran as the All-Star he was in 2024, not the merely very good player he was in ’25.

"The Royals, who have pitching and need offense, are an obvious match. The same is true of the Marlins. Duran is under contract for $7.7 million and is under team control through 2028.

The Dodgers are a possible trade partner, too."

If the Red Sox are going to trade Duran this offseason -- which arguably shouldn't be the way to go -- the Dodgers arguably shouldn't be the team to get a deal done with. That's not to say the Dodgers don't have worthwhile pieces, but Los Angeles is the two-time reigning World Series champions. Boston is building up this roster to compete with the other contenders out there, led by Los Angeles.

Multiple reports have pointed to this idea of Boston viewing Duran as the 2024 All-Star in trade talks. If that's how Boston views him, imagine how he would pair with guys like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, etc? It would make Boston's path to a title even more difficult.

Flipping an outfielder wouldn't be a bad move by any means, but sending Duran to Boston would be a tough sell.

