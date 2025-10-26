Red Sox Get Major Coaching Staff Update Thanks To Twins' Hiring Process
The Boston Red Sox's coaching staff for next season is coming into focus, and so far, it looks almost identical to this past season's group.
A major piece of the puzzle fell into place earlier this week when the Red Sox and game planning coach Jason Varitek reportedly agreed to a multi-year extension. Boston also hired a new assistant hitting coach -- John Soteropulos, who was promoted from minor-league hitting coordinator.
Now, barring some 11th-hour change, it appears bench coach Ramón Vázquez will return as well, removing the last question mark from the equation.
Twins won't hire Vázquez to be next manager
Vázquez was among the first of the confirmed candidates for the Minnesota Twins' managerial opening. However, Dan Hayes and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reported Friday that the Twins had narrowed their search to four candidates, and Vázquez was out of the running.
"Sources confirmed Friday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez and Kansas City Royals third-base coach Vance Wilson were among those who didn’t advance in the process of replacing Rocco Baldelli," Hayes and Ghiroli wrote.
Meanwhile, MassLive insider Chris Cotillo reported that no other club was known to have an interest in Vázquez for their managerial opening. Six clubs still are looking for new managers: the Twins, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, and Baltimore Orioles.
"As of late last week, no other clubs — including the Nationals, who are now run by former Red Sox assistant general manager Paul Toboni — had asked for permission to talk to Vázquez or any other Red Sox assistant coaches. Barring an unforeseen development, top Cora lieutenants like Vázquez, Jason Varitek and others will stay put and return to their roles in 2026," Cotillo wrote.
This far away from opening day, things are certainly still subject to change, as intriguing coaches like former managers Baldelli, Bruce Bochy, and Ron Washington remain available for hire. But the Red Sox have not been linked to any external candidates for roles that may not even exist.
Vázquez is essentially manager Alex Cora's right-hand man, as the two worked together before the Red Sox and were even traded for each other as players. So although he'd love to see a close confidant get a managerial opportunity, it's likely Cora will be excited about the likelihood of Vázquez's return.
