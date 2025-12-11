Red Sox Get Major Update, Prediction On Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte was already an intriguing name for the Boston Red Sox before the winter meetings, but now he may be the name.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' three-time All-Star second baseman could hardly be a more perfect fit for the Red Sox, as he's a high-contact bat with power, a switch-hitter, and plays a position Boston hasn't had firmed up since Dustin Pedroia's heyday.

Meanwhile, after missing on big-time sluggers like Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber at the winter meetings this week, the pressure on the Red Sox is higher than ever to add another impact bat -- and just bringing back Alex Bregman for a second season frankly wouldn't be enough.

Insider predicts Boston brings in Ketel Marte

On Thursday, insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today had a major update to share on Marte's perceived trade ability. Ultimately, Nightengale predicted that Marte would end the offseason in a Boston uniform, signaling that a shift has occurred within the Arizona organization.

"The Diamondbacks came to the winter meetings believing Marte would stay with them," Nightengale wrote. "They left town believing he will be traded."

"Prediction: Marte is traded to the Boston Red Sox, but the Detroit Tigers and, yes, the Cincinnati Reds are possibilities."

Marte is signed through 2030, comprising his age-32 through 36 seasons. There's nothing to dislike about his on-field profile at all, but there was undoubtedly some concern conveyed by Arizona this season about some of his off-field actions and how they impacted the Diamondbacks clubhouse.

If the Red Sox aren't swayed by any of that drama, which they would hope stayed behind with him in Arizona, he'd be a perfect addition to the lineup. Boston would have to give up a hefty package, as Arizona is known to covet young pitching and could possibly demand both Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

We likely shouldn't expect a deal to happen soon, as a trade for such a high price takes both sides coming down off their initial asking prices, but it appears this week has been important for laying the groundwork in a possible Marte-to-Boston deal.

