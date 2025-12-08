Red Sox Get Glass-Half-Empty Ketel Marte Trade Update

It wouldn't be the Major League Baseball winter meetings without big-name trade rumors all over the place.

Over the last few days, the Boston Red Sox unsurprisingly have been linked to some stars who could be on the move -- both on the trade block and in free agency. On Sunday, both Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Red Sox have interest in Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte is a three-time All-Star and would be a big get for Boston, so unsurprisingly, social media ran with the idea on Sunday. Don't get your hopes up yet, though, Boston fans. On Monday, Rob Bradford of WEEI reported that there is "no real momentum" on a Marte trade involving Boston at this time.

Don't expect a trade yet

"From Winter Meetings: I’m told no real momentum involving possible Red Sox deal for Ketel Marte," Bradford wrote on X.

Now, the winter meetings are just beginning and there's a long offseason ahead, so who knows what will happen. But Bradford is an insider for the Red Sox specifically, while Nightengale and Heyman aren't as connected to the organization.

Marte is a very talented player and would be a worthy target, especially if Alex Bregman doesn't return. But don't expect to see a move get done imminently. Instead, keep an eye out for the big free agent sluggers right now. Bregman remains an obvious option, and fortunately, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported on Monday that the Detroit Tigers' interest in Bregman "has been lukewarm" so far this offseason. Detroit has been expected to be a competitor for Boston to retain the All-Star third baseman.

Beyond Bregman, other big-name sluggers who have been linked to Boston are Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, among others.

It's going to be a long week full of rumors -- and hopefully deals. This is just the beginning of the winter meetings.

