Red Sox Get Silver Lining Right After Scratching Carlos Narváez

The Boston Red Sox will face off against Team Puerto Rico on Tuesday night, but won't have catcher Carlos Narváez in the starting lineup.

When Boston initially announced its starting lineup, Narváez was on it, batting sixth as the team's designated hitter.

Team Puerto Rico is in town! pic.twitter.com/jR7plOsUdM — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 3, 2026

The Red Sox catcher was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox updated the lineup just about an hour later and scratched Narváez and replaced him as DH with Nathaniel Hickey. Any time you hear of a guy getting scratched from the lineup, it raises some red flags. But Tim Healey of The Boston Globe quickly squashed the negative chatter. Healey shared on X that Narváez was scratched after having a back spasm on Monday. But don't be alarmed. The current expectation is that Narváez will be ready to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

"Why Carlos Narváez was scratched: He had a back spasm yesterday, he said, so he is out of the lineup today to rest. He said he plans to catch tomorrow against the Yankees," Healey wrote on X.

Again, no need for concern right now, Red Sox fans. Narváez has been lights-out so far in Spring Training. He has played in five games and is slashing .500/.538/.500 with a 1.038 OPS. Narváez has gone 5-for-10 so far in camp with two RBIs and two walks.

Narváez was one of the biggest bright spots for the Red Sox in 2025 in a season full of them. Narváez came over in a trade with the New York Yankees beforehand and won a job out of camp as the backup behind Connor Wong. When given a bigger opportunity with Wong hurt, Narváez showed that he is a very capable big leaguer and emerged as the team's No. 1 option. He will enter the 2026 season in that role as well. He should be even better as well. He underwent offseason knee surgery and entered camp fully healthy.

Hearing of any guy getting scratched, especially someone who dealt with injuries in 2025, was concerning, but fortunately everything is going to be alright for the young catcher.