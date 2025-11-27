Red Sox 'Going Hard' At Mets Slugger Pete Alonso, Says Insider

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the more active teams in baseball this offseason.

It's still early on and there haven't been a ton of headline-grabbing moves yet. The Red Sox have pulled off one, though, as they acquired Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals. At this point, the obvious next step forward would be bolstering the middle of the order.

Alex Bregman is the familiar and arguably the best option for Boston. But what if the Red Sox can't sign him? This question was posed to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey while joining MLB Network's "Hot Stove." She responded by talking about the team "going hard" after former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

The Red Sox need another slugger in the lineup

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) watches his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"(Craig Breslow) at the GM Meetings was pretty definitive about the top priorities being adding to the rotation a starter to slot right behind (Garrett Crochet) and adding a power bat in the middle of the lineup," McCaffrey said. "So, to us, that says they're going hard after Alonso. Schwarber in the mix as well. Maybe one of the Japanese free agent hitters as well. It seems like having gotten done the Gray deal early on, they're going to be focused on how are they going to increase their offense and be better at hitting home runs."

If the idea is simply home runs, you can't go wrong with either Alonso or Schwarber. Alonso clubbed 38 home runs in 2025 and has 264 home runs since he entered the big leagues back in 2019. Kyle Schwarber had a monster 2025 season that concluded with 56 long balls. Schwarber is older than Alonso, but has actually hit more homers than Alonso since 2019 (268 vs. 264).

If the Red Sox miss out on Bregman, you can't go wrong with either of these two at this point. Boston has shown that it's not afraid to make a splash. Now, it's time to go get a big bat as well.

