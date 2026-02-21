Red Sox Have 3 Standout Prospects Likely to Debut This Season

Spring training is the time of year when it feels like the roster needs to be set in stone, but it's inevitable that at some point, new blood will be needed in the form of top prospects.

Major league debuts were a major theme of the season for the Boston Red Sox last year, so even if the farm system looks a lot different now, it's still important to look ahead to see which guys are on the horizon.

You'd think a list like this would be easier to make, but the Red Sox traded away two pitchers recently who were very safe bets to debut this year in David Sandlin and Jake Bennett. But fear not, because knowing the farm system inside and out is one of the curses/blessings that comes with covering this team every day of the year.

So without further ado, here are three Red Sox prospects that we're confident will make their debuts this year:

Mikey Romero - Infielder (Highest Level: Triple-A)

Mikey Romero’s 101.8 MPH/395 FT Triple pic.twitter.com/a2SI9DspBV — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) February 20, 2026

Having seen a lot of swings from Romero through the years, it's safe to say the 22-year-old has never looked better. He's crushing the ball to all fields already in spring training, and the physical maturity really stands out compared to years past.

The only question is which position will be Romero's long-term home (namely, third base or second), and whether a spot will open up for him at some point this year. But injuries happen, and it seems like Romero should be one of the first in line to get the call.

Jake Bennett - Left-handed pitcher (Double-A)

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Bennett (24) during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Watching Bennett impress everyone in a Red Sox uniform in spring training has been a joy so far. You can tell the team is thrilled they were able to get him in a trade, even if it cost them hard-throwing righty Luis Perales.

The Red Sox should give Bennett a chance to be a starter, but if the rotation is humming along and the end of the season approaches, his arm talent and mound presence are so obvious that they should just throw him in the bullpen for the stretch run.

Tyler Uberstine - Right-handed pitcher (Triple-A)

Why, it's none other than the Red Sox's starting pitcher from the 18-3 win over the Northeastern Huskies on Friday! Uberstine spent all of last season at Triple-A and was elevated to the 40-man roster this winter, so he seems likely to get a shot even if he doesn't light up the stat sheet.

It was very tempting to go with Kyson Witherspoon here, but after the Red Sox rushed Payton Tolle to the majors in the same year as his debut last summer, the safe bet is on them being a bit more cautious with their 2025 first-rounder.