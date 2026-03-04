Red Sox Roster Crunch Reignites Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu Buzz

The Boston Red Sox have the best outfield in baseball.

Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela both have Gold Glove Awards under their belt. There's a real argument that Abreu is the best defensive right fielder in baseball and Rafaela is the best defensive center fielder in baseball. Plus, they both have big-time offensive upside. Jarren Duran was an All-Star in 2024 and was an 8.7-WAR player. That's insane. He fills up the box score. In 2024, he had 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, 48 doubles, 14 triples, 111 runs scored and slashed .285/.342/.492 in 160 games played. In 2025, he took a slight step back, but even still was better than most outfielders out there. He slashed .256/.332/.442 with 16 homers, 84 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, 41 doubles, 13 triples and 86 runs scored in 157 games played.

Then, of course, there's Roman Anthony, who very well could be the very best of the group as soon as the 2026 season. Plus, he's just 21 years old. There aren't any other teams that can boast this much outfield talent. While ranking the top-100 players in baseball, ESPN had Anthony at No. 33, Duran at No. 67 and Rafaela at No. 88. Abreu didn't make the list, but with a healthy 2026 season, his time will come. One thing that stood out, though, was the fact that ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that Duran and Abreu could still be trade candidates for the organization.

The Red Sox shouldn't make a move

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"No. 67. Jarren Duran, LF, Boston Red Sox," Passan wrote. "So who is Duran? The Red Sox believe he's closer to the 2024 version of himself who finished eighth in AL MVP voting than the 2025 version who was a well-above-average player but not elite. Other teams that discussed him in trades this winter valued him more like last year, when he managed 70 extra-base hits but wasn't the game-changing dynamo of '24.

"Duran has settled into left field, with Ceddanne Rafaela manning center at an elite level, Roman Anthony in right and Wilyer Abreu in the mix as well. Loaded in the outfield, the Red Sox still could look to move Duran or Abreu. Season prediction: .271/.338/.455 with 18 home runs, 33 stolen bases, 79 RBIs and 84 runs."

Arguably, the Red Sox should roll with the outfield group for now. It may be tough getting time for everybody, but that's a good problem to have when you have this much talent. Duran was at the center of more trade rumors than any other outfielder on the roster throughout the offseason. But clearly the league views him highly. Right now, the Red Sox's roster doesn't have any clear holes, outside of potentially another lefty reliever. Obviously, Duran and Abreu are worth more than a lefty reliever.

Instead, open the season with what you have and go from there.