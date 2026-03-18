Red Sox Hit Jackpot With Tommy Kahnle's Contract

Just because there is only about one week to go until Opening Day, that doesn't mean that the Boston Red Sox are taking their foot off the gas.

Boston had a need for a left-handed reliever and solved the issue on March 12 by going out and signing veteran Danny Coulombe. The Red Sox struck again on Tuesday night by agreeing to terms on a minor league deal with 11-year veteran Tommy Kahnle.

As more details about the deal came out, it looked even better. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the deal will pay Kahnle just $1.5 million if he reaches the majors and has a potential for $250,000 in incentives.

The Red Sox made another very good move

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks off the field after the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Boston has agreed to sign right-hander Tommy Kahnle to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, a source confirmed Tuesday. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman first reported the deal," Cotillo wrote. "Kahnle’s deal, which is believed to include multiple opt-outs, would reportedly pay him $1.5 million if he reaches the majors and includes another $250,000 in potential incentives. It’s unclear if Kahnle could be ready in time for Opening Day next Thursday, but the Red Sox will be able to assess his progress later this week at Fenway South.

"Kahnle pitched for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic but had remained unsigned all winter. He pitched scoreless innings against Nicaragua (March 8) and the Netherlands (March 10) and a shutout frame against the Marlins in a pre-tournament exhibition game."

So, essentially the Red Sox are getting a veteran hurler they have tried to sign for years at a price point potentially under $2 million. A great move, to say the least. He has a career 3.61 ERA in 11 big league seasons. The 2025 season wasn't his best. He had a 4.43 ERA in 66 appearances. But in 2024, he had a 2.11 ERA in 50 outings for the New York Yankees. Before the 2025 season, he actually hadn't recorded an ERA above 3.67 since 2018.

There's a very real chance that Kahnle ends up playing a big role for this club in 2026, but Boston didn't have to break the bank to get him.