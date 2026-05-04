Red Sox 'Likely' Keeping 11-Year MLB Veteran in Triple-A

It certainly sounds like the Boston Red Sox are going to avoid a significant hit to the club's depth down in Triple-A.

Boston signed 11-year big league veteran Tommy Kahnle shortly before the 2026 season to a minor league deal with an included upward mobility clause. The first date to watch out for in Kahnle's deal was on May 1. That was the first date on which he could trigger the clause and be available for any team willing to put him on their roster. If a team were to want Kahnle, Boston could match or let him walk.

He triggered the clause after logging a 2.89 ERA in eight appearances down in Triple-A. Arguably, he should be on the Red Sox's big league roster right now. But he's not. Fortunately, though, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Monday that the current expectation is that Kahnle is "likely" to stick around with the club down in Triple-A, despite triggering his clause, barring an "unforeseen development."

The Red Sox Are Lucky Tommy Kahnle Is "Likely" To Stay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks off the field after the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tommy Kahnle is likely to stay put with the WooSox barring an unforeseen development, per sources," Cotillo wrote.

You can never have enough good bullpen depth. Boston's bullpen has been very good overall so far this season with the fifth-best ERA in the league at 3.45. There is still room for growth, though. Zack Kelly has a 4.26 ERA in 12 total appearances out of the bullpen for Boston. Greg Weissert has a 5.27 ERA in 15 total appearances for the Red Sox. Ryan Watson, who was a Rule 5 pick before the 2026 season, has pitched in 14 games for the Red Sox so far this season and has a 6.10 ERA. Arguably, Kahnle would be a solid improvement for the club right now, especially over Watson.

It's a bit surprising that the Red Sox haven't given him a shot yet this season, but if he does end up sticking around down in Triple-A, that should change soon. This is a guy who had a 4.43 ERA in 66 appearances in 2025 with the Detroit Tigers.

That number isn't great, but it would still be better than what Watson has done so far this season. Before the 2025 season, he hadn't finished a season with an ERA above 2.84 since 2019. All in all, the Red Sox are lucky that Kahnle is "likely" to stay put for long, but that it won't be the case forever. The Red Sox should give him a shot soon.