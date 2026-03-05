Red Sox Icon's Son Looking to Shock Team USA in WBC Opener

Manny Ramirez is one of the most accomplished players in Boston Red Sox history, but he never took part in a World Baseball Classic.

Ramirez, of course, hails from the Dominican Republic, but his 20-year-old son, Lucas Ramirez, has dual citizenship, with his mother hailing from Brazil. So on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels prospect will do what father Manny never did, and take the field on baseball's one true global stage.

In doing so, Ramirez will also attempt to pull off what would constitute one of the biggest single-game upsets in recent baseball memory, as his Team Brazil squad, which has a date with the loaded Team USA at 8 p.m. ET.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ramirez thinks Brazil can compete with the best

Mar 4, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; United States right fielder Aaron Judge (99) and first baseman Bryce Harper (24) talk against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Needless to say, the Brazilians are massive underdogs. Going up against a team comprised mainly of major league superstars, they have zero active major leaguers.

But Ramirez, who homered against Texas Rangers All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in an exhibition on Tuesday, believes this Brazilian team has what it takes to at least make things competitive.

“We’re underrated,” Ramirez said, per Martín Gallegos of MLB.com. “A lot of people think [teams] are just going to walk all over us, but nah. We’ve got some power. We’ve got strength. We’re going to fight.”

Win or lose, however, Ramirez is proud to have a chance to help put Brazilian baseball on the map.

“It means a lot,” Ramirez told Gallegos. “I get to showcase my abilities for Team Brazil and represent her. I’m not only representing Brazil in baseball. I’m representing the whole country and showing love to the culture.”

If genes are a determining factor in pulling off shocking baseball upsets, perhaps Ramirez is the guy the Brazilians want on their side. But even Manny Ramirez's Red Sox coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the 2004 American League Championship Series might pale in comparison to this squad of minor leaguers and international pros taking down the likes of Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., and Team USA.