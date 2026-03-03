Watch Red Sox Superstar Roman Anthony Blast 394-Foot HR for Team USA

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was the last man included on the Team USA roster for the World Baseball Classic, but he didn't even need the tournament to begin to justify his selection.

In Team USA's Tuesday scrimmage against the San Francisco Giants, Anthony struck out in his first two plate appearances. But he quickly erased anyone's memory of those punchouts when he clobbered this fastball from San Francisco pitching prospect Blade Tidwell.

Roman Anthony CRUSHED this ball 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oD5Owr56Wk — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 3, 2026

Anthony's blast traveled 394 feet and left his bat at 101.4 mph. According to Statcast, it would have been a home run in all 30 major league ballparks. Talk about announcing your presence with authority as the youngest player on the Team USA roster.

Anthony makes loud statement in first USA appearance

Aug 28, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) scores a run during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Coming off his season-ending oblique injury in September, it looked for most of the offseason that Anthony would not appear in the WBC. He turned down an invitation to play for Team Italy, which inked a couple of other impressive 2025 rookies, Jac Caglianone and Kyle Teel.

However, when Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll got injured last month, Anthony was USA manager Mark DeRosa's top choice to take over. The baseball world got a glimpse of why DeRosa and USA Baseball wanted Anthony when he unloaded on that 93.8 mph fastball from Tidwell.

Anthony's blast was not, however, the first home run hit by a member of the loaded American lineup. That distinction belonged to third baseman Alex Bregman, who left the Red Sox in January for a five-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Bregman reportedly campaigned for Anthony to be named to the roster once Carroll was injured, and is hosting the 21-year-old at his house in Arizona this week before the team departs for its Friday opener against Team Brazil in Houston.

Anthony's rookie season was about establishing himself as a future face of the Red Sox. But 2026 could be the year he becomes one of the faces of baseball, and a few more swings like Tuesday's in the World Baseball Classic would further that objective.