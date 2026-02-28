Red Sox’s Ceddanne Rafaela Dodges What Could’ve Been Major Disaster

The Boston Red Sox had a very real scare on Friday.

In the first inning of Boston's contest against the Atlanta Braves, left fielder Roman Anthony and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela miscommunicated in the outfield and smashed into one another. Both Rafaela and Anthony remained on the ground for what felt like an hour, although it was only a few minutes.

Fortunately, both Rafaela and Anthony were able to remain in the game. Rafaela smashed a homer after the collision and Anthony got a hit himself.

Ceddanne Rafaela seems ok. He’s been outstanding so far in spring training pic.twitter.com/5y8YGzwoYf — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) February 27, 2026

The fact that both were able to stay in the contest was obviously positive. Another positive update surfaced on Saturday as WEEI's Rob Bradford reported that Rafaela is "all good" and still ready to go to the World Baseball Classic.

The Red Sox outfielders are alright

"Ceddanne Rafaela said all good after yesterday’s collision and still locked in on going to WBC," Bradford wrote.

You couldn't really ask for much more at this point. Anthony also gave a positive update on himself after the game on Friday.

“I just wanted to take a second, we got the wind knocked out of both of us I think a little bit there and hit him pretty hard and wanted to make sure he was good,” Anthony said. “Weird feeling at first but nothing too crazy.”

It was a tough few moments for Red Sox fans on Friday afternoon, but there's nothing to worry about right now. Both Rafaela and Anthony are all good at this moment and the fanbase will be able to see them soon in the World Baseball Classic. Anthony is representing Team USA while Rafaela is representing Team Netherlands.

We're under one month away from Opening Day. If either Anthony or Rafaela had actually gotten hurt, that wouldn't been pretty devastating. Fortunately, the Red Sox are loaded in the outfield anyway after not trading away any of their outfielders this past offseason.

If your'e a Red Sox fan, you can breathe easy after the tough scene on Friday. Everything is alright for both young outfielders and now we move on to what's next.