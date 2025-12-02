Red Sox $7.7 Million Fan Favorite Labeled Top Trade Candidate By Insider

Every Major League Baseball player without a no-trade clause knows something big can change at this time of year. But some of the players have to be outright expecting a move.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has to be on the second list, unless the team is telling him something completely different from what he's hearing in the press. The 2024 All-Star has been one of the top names invovled in trade rumors for the last two months.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today added to that chorus of trade rumors on Tuesday, highlighting what has changed for Duran since he was kept around at the July deadline.

Duran on list of Top 10 trade candidates

Duran checked in at No. 8 on Nightengale's Tuesday list of Top 10 trade candidates this winter, which appeared to be a list based on the players' impact, not their likelihood of being traded.

"The Red Sox listened, but never came close to trading Duran at last year’s deadline," wrote Nightengale. "Now, it makes little sense to keep him.

"They already have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield, and have engaged on free agents Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Duran, who hit 16 homers with 84 RBIs, is still under control for three more years."

It was understandable that the Red Sox wouldn't want to rock the boat at the deadline, and because Anthony and Abreu both wound up getting hurt, it was sure crucial in hindsight that they didn't end up trading Duran.

Could that logic apply to the Red Sox eventually choosing to keep the 29-year-old? We won't rule it out, but it makes less sense to enter a new season with four worthy everyday outfielders than it did to keep them all around when there wasn't a big bat at first base or designated hitter.

Duran being traded should also be contingent on the Red Sox landing at least one new big bat in free agency (a.k.a. not simply re-signing Alex Bregman and calling it a day).

