Red Sox Insider Fuels Ketel Marte Buzz After Ranger Suárez Deal

The Boston Red Sox finished off their starting rotation on Wednesday in a big way by signing Ranger Suárez to a five-year deal. If they can add one more bat, they can still contend in the American League, even without Alex Bregman.

With Suárez landing a nine-figure deal, Bo Bichette does not seem likely any longer, unless Boston really wants to shock the fanbase. With Suárez in town, Boston has so much pitching that its next step should be trading a hurler for a slugger. The Red Sox have the luxury of a surplus of pitching and outfielders.

Although reports have surfaced insinuating that Ketel Marte is off the trade block, Boston had interest in him and should get the Arizona Diamondbacks back on the phone and see what happens. With Suárez in town, the Red Sox can afford to trade a pitcher away with upside. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam weighed in on the team's search for a bat and noted that the Diamondbacks have "coveted" Jarren Duran and had interest in Tolle and Early.

Boston needs to call Arizona

"The Red Sox are now positioned to put together a package to land an impact bat," McAdam wrote. "They could bundle any one of their outfielders not named Roman Anthony together with either Tolle or Early and expect a significant return. A week or two ago, that would have led the Sox to acquire Ketel Marte, who would certainly have upgraded their lineup in a major way while also improving the infield defense at second base.

"But that was before Arizona president of baseball operations Mike Hazen announced that Marte would be staying put. The Diamondbacks have long coveted Jarren Duran and are known to have interest in both Tolle and Early. Would a proposal that included both the outfielder and one of the young starters convince them to put Marte back in play? Marte would check multiple boxes — not only is he a proven run producer, but he’s also a plus defender at his position. If the Red Sox are going to stress run prevention, they need to also address the team’s infield defense, which has been porous the last few years."

If Boston could land Marte -- who is under contract through the 2030 season and has a 2031 player option -- that would be the perfect segway after missing on Alex Bregman. Boston has enough pitching that it could afford to trade either Tolle or Early. Both have a big upside. Duran is a star. If the club could get a deal done with Wilyer Abreu instead, arguably that would be better for the team in general, but that's nitpicking. But, still, the Red Sox have outfield and pitching surpluses. If that could lead to a Marte deal, the club would be back.

More MLB: Red Sox-Ranger Suárez Contract Has Key Difference From Alex Bregman