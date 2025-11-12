Red Sox Insider Pitches 8-Time All-Star As 'Wild Card'

The best solution for the Boston Red Sox at third base for the 2026 season and beyond is a new deal with Alex Bregman.

After the season that he had in 2025, that much is obvious. But, if he opts against a return, what other veteran options could be out there? The Boston Globe's Tim Healey weighed in and called St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado a "wild card" option and noted that the two sides came "close" to a deal last offseason.

"If none of the Sox’ top corner-infield options sort out, a wild card and a reminder from last offseason: Nolan Arenado is available via trade with the Cardinals," Healey said. "Arenado is good friends with Trevor Story, and the Red Sox were close on a deal with St. Louis in February before Alex Bregman signed. And Arenado is more than willing to move off third base — where he has won 10 Gold Gloves — to first base or elsewhere, a league source said.

Should the Boston Red Sox call the St. Louis Cardinals?

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) salutes the fans after he was ceremonially removed before the start of the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.

"The tougher part of the sell: Arenado, 35 next year, is coming off the worst offensive season of his career. He had career lows in average (.237), OBP (.289), and slugging percentage (.377)...Arenado is owed $42 million ($5 million paid by the Rockies) over the next two seasons."

Healey isn't the first insider who mentioned Arenado as a fit for Boston. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also floated the possibility.

With Arenado, the Red Sox would get a guy with a lot of pedigree. He's an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and is widely considered to be among the top third basemen in recent memory. But, it's no secret that his bat has taken a step back. He slashed .237/.289/.377 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in an injury-riddled 2025 season.

If Bregman leaves, there aren't a ton of options out there on the open market who could help. Eugenio Suárez is a free agent and could be a fit. But, Arenado should be considered in that scenario as well.

