Red Sox Insider Pitches 8-Time All-Star As 'Wild Card'
In this story:
The best solution for the Boston Red Sox at third base for the 2026 season and beyond is a new deal with Alex Bregman.
After the season that he had in 2025, that much is obvious. But, if he opts against a return, what other veteran options could be out there? The Boston Globe's Tim Healey weighed in and called St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado a "wild card" option and noted that the two sides came "close" to a deal last offseason.
"If none of the Sox’ top corner-infield options sort out, a wild card and a reminder from last offseason: Nolan Arenado is available via trade with the Cardinals," Healey said. "Arenado is good friends with Trevor Story, and the Red Sox were close on a deal with St. Louis in February before Alex Bregman signed. And Arenado is more than willing to move off third base — where he has won 10 Gold Gloves — to first base or elsewhere, a league source said.
Should the Boston Red Sox call the St. Louis Cardinals?
"The tougher part of the sell: Arenado, 35 next year, is coming off the worst offensive season of his career. He had career lows in average (.237), OBP (.289), and slugging percentage (.377)...Arenado is owed $42 million ($5 million paid by the Rockies) over the next two seasons."
Healey isn't the first insider who mentioned Arenado as a fit for Boston. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also floated the possibility.
With Arenado, the Red Sox would get a guy with a lot of pedigree. He's an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and is widely considered to be among the top third basemen in recent memory. But, it's no secret that his bat has taken a step back. He slashed .237/.289/.377 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in an injury-riddled 2025 season.
If Bregman leaves, there aren't a ton of options out there on the open market who could help. Eugenio Suárez is a free agent and could be a fit. But, Arenado should be considered in that scenario as well.
More MLB: Red Sox Already Moving On From $1 Million Prospect
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scottneville21@gmail.comFollow patmcavoy