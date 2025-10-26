Red Sox Insider Pitches Perfect Kyle Schwarber Reunion
The Boston Red Sox have had a few weeks to get ahead on all of the speculation and noise that the Major League Baseball offseason brings.
Boston was knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round against the New York Yankees and so there's been plenty of time to talk about guys who could fit with the Red Sox team as they try to take another step forward in 2026. One player that continues to make the rounds as a fit for Boston is old friend Kyle Schwarber. This time, it was Sean McAdam of MassLive.com on the Schwarber-to-Boston train.
"Either through free agency or trade, the Red Sox need a No. 2 starter and an upgrade at first base," McAdam said. "And there’s the matter of re-signing Alex Bregman after he opts out of his contract. But the Red Sox also need to add some power, and there’s a very obvious solution available on the free agent market and it’s not Pete Alonso. The Red Sox should do everything they can to sign Kyle Schwarber.
"He will not be cheap. The Philadelphia Phillies have made it clear they intend to make retaining Schwarber a top priority. But there’s no reason the Red Sox can’t go dollar-for-dollar with the Phils. Schwarber will be 33 next spring training, but he just hit a career-best 56 homers and averaged almost 47 homers over the last four years with the Phils. He also has proven to be durable, missing just 21 games over that span. Landing Schwarber would give the Red Sox the game’s second-best DH (after Shohei Ohtani) in the game, someone with both on-base ability and power who could hit in any one of the first four spots in the lineup."
Kyle Schwarber would be a perfect addition for Boston
McAdam isn't wrong at all here. Schwarber would give the Red Sox what they need from a power perspective and would completely change the landscape of the DH position for the team. The two biggest hurdles would be obviously the Phillies, who have made it known they don't want to lose Schwarber. And also the Red Sox's DH position itself right now. Masataka Yoshida has gotten run there over the last two seasons and it will be tough to move his contract with two seasons left on a five-year, $90 million deal. But, for Schwarber, it would make sense to do whatever it takes. Even if that means eating some cash in a trade involving Yoshida.
Right now, Schwarber's market value is projected to be just a touch under $100 million over four years, per Spotrac. There's a world in which the Red Sox could afford that deal and to bring back Bregman. Boston still needs pitching, but adding a cost-controlled starter through a trade could be a way to add talent without breaking the bank. The Red Sox do have Triston Casas, who very well could work his way back in 2026, even with the question marks.
If somehow the Red Sox could out of this offseason with an infield featuring Bregman, Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and a solid piece at first base. Then, an outfield featuring Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, plus a new No. 2 starting pitcher, it would be a perfect offseason if Schwarber is at DH.
